Carlton Palmer has admitted he can understand why Liam Cooper is expected to leave Leeds United after he was only offered a one-year extension and has predicted he may look to move to Saudi Arabia after past links.

The centre-back joined the Whites in the summer of 2014, and he has gone on to make nearly 300 appearances for the club in that period, which has brought many highs and lows.

Cooper’s most memorable contributions came during Marcelo Bielsa’s time in charge, as he captained the side to promotion, and featured regularly on their return to the top-flight as they recorded a top-half finish.

Liam Cooper's Leeds United Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Division Appearances Goals Premier League 64 2 Championship 201 9 FA Cup 9 46 League Cup 10 46

Liam Cooper set to leave Leeds United

However, injuries have restricted the 32-year-old’s progress in recent seasons, and he had fallen down the pecking order under Daniel Farke in the previous campaign, as Leeds missed out on promotion after losing the play-off final to Southampton.

With his deal expiring this summer, there were always doubts about Cooper’s future, and it has been claimed that he is now expected to depart.

TEAMTalk had stated that Leeds were open to keeping the Scotland international, but they only wanted to offer a 12-month deal to the player, with Cooper expected to reject it as he looks elsewhere.

It has been reported in the past that clubs in Saudi Arabia have monitored the former Hull man, who will no doubt be on the radar of clubs in the Football League given his experience.

Carlton Palmer reacts as Liam Cooper heads for Leeds United exit

With the likes of Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu ahead of Cooper in the pecking order, it’s unlikely that he will be a big miss in a footballing sense.

But, the fact a new deal was put to the player suggests Farke still thinks he has something to offer the group, and he would be a backup who knows what the Championship is all about if an injury crisis did hit.

Yet, speaking to FLW, former Leeds player Palmer explained why he understands Cooper’s reluctance to agree to a short-term deal, as he praised the impact the defender made at Elland Road over the years.

He said: “He has been offered a new contract, a one-year contract, and I’m assuming that is the stumbling block.

“He only played 19 times last season for Leeds, and it would be anticipated that his playing time will be limited next season, as he’s very much a squad player even though he was club captain.

“Liam will be seeking a long-term contract. He’s attracted attention from clubs in Saudi Arabia, which will probably give him the security and financial package he’d want coming to the end of his career. But, he’s been a fantastic servant over the years.”

Cooper has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the past.

Liam Cooper will be appreciated at Leeds United

It is probably the right time for Cooper to move on, but it’s a shame for Leeds that they will be losing another player who was so influential during the days of Bielsa.

Cooper was someone who had come in for criticism before the Argentinian arrived, but he made himself a key player in what was a hugely successful period for the club in their modern history.

So, he will be appreciated by the supporters at Leeds, but Cooper is at a stage in his career where he will want some more stability, which doesn’t come with a one-year deal.

With that in mind, as Palmer says, Cooper leaving does make sense for all parties, and he won’t be short of offers as he searches for his next club.