Wigan Athletic's decision to sack Leam Richardson has been questioned by Clinton Morrison over the weekend, with the Latics favourites to drop back into League One despite a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers this weekend gone.

Shaun Maloney's side sit rock bottom of the Championship table and five points adrift of safety, with only seven games left to play this season.

A three-point deduction as the club's financial situation spirals out of control again hasn't helped, with the Latics the favourites to suffer relegation back into League One.

What's Leam Richardson up to after his Wigan exit?

That's unfortunate for Wigan, who were seemingly in a really good spot on-field this time last season.

Leam Richardson had stabilised them in 2020/21, before delivering the League One title in 21/22.

However, the 43-year-old was sacked on November 10th with Wigan in the Championship's relegation zone, despite the fact he had under a month earlier agreed a new contract with the club.

Richardson was appearing on ITV's EFL highlights show over the weekend, where his co-pundit, Clinton Morrison, offered some words of support, suggesting he feels that the Leeds-born manager should still be in the dugout at Wigan.

"I want to say something and be honest with you, I like that Leam is sitting here but I don't think that he should be sitting here," Morrison said, live on ITV.

"Everyone knows I'm as honest as they come. The job he's done at Wigan, at the time there was a struggle, I thought it was fantastic.

"He should still be managing somewhere now. He's a good young manager and that's what you want - young managers getting those opportunities.

"If you are watching, he's here and he's available."

How does Richardson reflect on the Wigan job?

Despite sitting fairly quietly as Morrison threw praise his way, Richardson got his chance to respond and reflect on the job he did at Wigan.

"Proud and privileged to be the manager to start with," he said.

"The club was nearly in free-fall or non-existence, going into League Two.

"So to be able to bring that together and, not only save them from relegation, but to promote them as Champions and get them into the Championship, build departments within a football club to make it a strong organisation again, I look back on it fondly. Very proud.

"People move on, clubs move on and I'll be looking for that next challenge."

Should Wigan have sacked Richardson?

The decision to part company with Richardson hasn't worked for Wigan.

Kolo Toure flopped replacing him and, whilst Maloney is a better fit, it's not like they've pulled clear into mid-table. They would be in the bottom three even without their points deduction and look like they are heading down.

There are no guarantees that Richardson would have saved Wigan, yet he had proved how he could deal with off-field turmoil and a pressure situation in League One before.

It's not outlandish to suggest their situation might have been a better one with him in the dugout.