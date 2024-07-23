Highlights Birmingham City’s Head of Infrastructure, Nick Smith, has provided an update on stadium developments.

Birmingham City’s Head of Infrastructure, Nick Smith, has revealed that the club are ‘on track’ as they continue to make improvements to St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park Stadium.

Despite enduring a miserable campaign last time out, which saw Blues relegated to the third tier for the first time in 30 years, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the club.

The ambitious American owners have backed new boss Chris Davies with serious funds to improve the squad, and they are making major improvements to the stadium.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Smith explained how the work on various projects is going, which included revealing that the pitch is ready to go ahead of the friendly against Rangers on Wednesday night.

“We’ve made fantastic progress.

“We had the pitch tested last week, and we are ready to go. We could play on this pitch now. This pitch is of the highest quality you could possibly have in football. It is in magnificent condition, and I can’t wait for the fans to come back and see it.

“The hospitality lounges are now all in the last three weeks of build. The Gil Merrick will be ready for Rangers and our other hospitality lounges are in the decoration phase, and they look magnificent.

“Our Box-to-Box has been a huge project from the undercroft of the stadium, and it’s looking good. It looks bigger than it did in the CGI. Our shop is being decorated, and the fan park is starting to build around the ground. The LED screens have been tested and ready to go.”

As mentioned, fans will get a glimpse of the improvements when they host Rangers in the latest pre-season test for Davies’ side.

But, in the bigger picture, it’s about ensuring everything is in place for the opening League One fixture, which is against Reading on August 10, with Smith confirming ‘almost everything’ is prepared.

“We’re on track with almost everything. The pitch is ready, the screens are ready, and all of our hospitality will be ready for the first game of the season. Our amphitheatre and retail stores will be ready for the first game of the season, and the fan park.

“The only thing we will be waiting for for the second game of the season will be our permanent audio and permanent Wi-Fi in the stadium. We’ll have temporary audio, which will still be fantastic and fans will hear a real difference.

“One thing we haven’t spoken about: we’ll have a new DJ platform within the stadium to get the atmosphere up and to have a bit of fun with.”

Birmingham City making major strides on and off the pitch

Firstly, fans are sure to appreciate the communication from the club, and it’s great for them to hear that they’ve done a lot of work to make St. Andrew’s a better place for the supporters.

Of course, relegation was a blow, but the owners have really shown their ambition this summer, both with the managerial appointment and the backing Davies has received, which is incredible by League One standards.

When you add in the stadium development, and the big plans to move in the future, then it’s a great time to be a Birmingham fan, and all connected to the club will be excited about the journey they will have under this regime.

Promotion expected at Birmingham City

The signs in pre-season have been positive, and it’s now down to Davies and the players to prove why they’re expected to not only go up this season, but to win the League One title.

The level of funding put into the club shows that the owners expect Blues to be in the Premier League in the future, but it’s now about taking it one step at a time.

So, all the focus is on winning promotion, and it will be interesting to see what further business takes place between now and the deadline.