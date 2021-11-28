‘Fantastic player’, ‘Stay permanently’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react as player impresses in victory over Stoke City

Blackburn Rovers jumped up the Championship table to fourth yesterday afternoon, after recording a 1-0 victory at Stoke City.

Rovers who started the day just outside the play-off positions managed climb past the Potters who have since dropped down to seventh in what was their second successive defeat.

The lively Reda Khadra opened the scoring in the 52nd minute for the visitors, after both sides had decent opportunities to get the first goal of the contest.

Blackburn managed to defend resolutely from the point on, restricting Stoke to very little in the attacking third for the next 40 minutes, whilst creating a few opportunities to add a second and seal the victory.

Rovers have now picked up 10 points from their last four games and will take a lot of confidence into an important clash with Preston North End next Saturday.

Scoring the sole goal of the game and putting in an excellent performance to justify his inclusion in the starting XI, it was an enjoyable day for Khadra.

The 20-year-old now has two goals and an assist to his name this season, starting three of Blackburn’s last four matches.

Here, we take a look at how Blackburn fans have reacted on Twitter to the young winger’s performance against Stoke…

Sign permanently 🙏 — Morgan Livesey (@livesey_morgan) November 27, 2021

💙🤍 What a player — Matt Yarwood (@MattYarwood1984) November 27, 2021

Fantastic player! 🔵⚪🌹 — Luke E.H (@Luke1Edward) November 27, 2021

@reda_khadra7 can you just stay at Rovers please, you’ve settled in well and we would like you to stay 😬 — Gary Barrett (@aidenwb02) November 27, 2021

Great goal, great performance 👏 — Wasyl Pidlyskyj (@wasylpid) November 27, 2021

Could see you had that goal coming … great effort👍🏻💪 — oddball (@oddball86264029) November 27, 2021

Awesome goal Reda keep pushing!! 💙🔵⚪️ — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) November 27, 2021

You was excellent 👏 such a good player 🔥 shame you can't sign with us on a permanent, good finish for the goal, what a win 🔵⚪ — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) November 27, 2021