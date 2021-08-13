‘Fantastic piece of business’ – These Millwall fans are delighted by fresh player agreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has today signed a one year contract extension on his current deal, keeping him at Millwall until at least the summer of 2023, the club announced today.

The Polish shot stopper has been a stalwart of Gary Rowett’s reign at the club, playing every minute of Championship football since his arrival.

The 34-year-old has also won the Millwall Supporters’ Club’s Player of the Year Award two years running, continuing to put in the best performances of his career in his mid 30s.

The Lions finished 11th in 2020/21 and will be looking to mount a greater push to break into the second tier’s top six this season, the solidarity Bialkowski has provided between the sticks has been crucial to their success over the last two seasons.

He will be in action when Millwall welcome Blackburn Rovers to the New Den, hoping to deny Tony Mowbray’s men, who created nearly four expected goals in their season opener, any joy in front of the South Londoners’ newly restored home faithful.

Many Football League fans’ dark horses for a play-off push this season, the foundations built at the back by dependable squad members like Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper and Bialkowski allows Jed Wallace to showcase his breathtaking ability in the attacking third.

