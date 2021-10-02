‘Fantastic performance’, ‘Still buzzing’ – Many Stoke City fans react to big West Brom win

Stoke City recorded a huge win in their push for promotion this season as they beat West Brom 1-0 on Friday night.

It was a closely fought game at the bet365 Stadium as both sides were pushing for the three points. But it was The Potters who edged the game overall.

It could have been a lot more comfortable for Michael O’Neill’s side though as Jacob Brown hit the post in the first half, as well as a Darnell Furlong own goal being disallowed following a foul in the build-up.

Mario Vrancic hit the bar in the second half from a well-hit freekick before Josh Tymon had a shot cleared off the line.

Sam Surridge then missed a penalty after he was fouled by Baggies ‘keeper Sam Johnstone.

At this stage in the game, you’d be forgiven for thinking the goal would never come if you were a Stoke fan. However, it finally did as Tommy Smith played in Nick Powell who then lobbed Sam Johnstone in the 79th minute.

Stoke made it hard for themselves but they were certainly worth the three points in a game where they were much the better side.

The win has left Stoke fans very pleased, with praise coming for every player. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter.

This squad is so together https://t.co/wG54sDgwZX — Neil J. Price (@NJPELITE) October 2, 2021

What a fantastic evening & performance 🤩🔴⚪️😍 https://t.co/vP5XsNAFeo — Thomas Pond (@thomas_pond8) October 1, 2021

Make me happy make me smile, nice https://t.co/SocF6AZtb9 — ScfcSeb (@ScfcSeb) October 1, 2021

Proud to say Chester proved me wrong tonight. All round great performance from everyone tonight. We didn’t give them time and Our 3 at the back were on the front foot all night, Stole the ball so many times and caught so many offsides. Classy performance all round https://t.co/FPMztD1BQc — Ant (@StokieAnt32) October 1, 2021

Still buzzing ❤🤍 — Theresa Minton (@TheresaCowley1) October 1, 2021

If you think I'm sleeping after that. You're wrong 😂😂 — Alex Ward (@award2110) October 1, 2021