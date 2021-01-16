Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bradford City News

‘Fantastic’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Bradford City fans overjoyed by latest transfer news

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bradford City’s season so far hasn’t been a good one. 

Stuart McCall left the club with the Bantams flirting with the League Two relegation zone, but since then things have actually picked up.

The positive vibe around Valley Parade has been carried into the transfer window, with some good signings made.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Bradford City in 2020?

1 of 20

Win three straight league games?

Matthew Fould has become the latest player through the door, following the likes of Jordan Stevens and Niall Canavan in this month.

The defender arrives on a deal until the end of the season, with the 22-year-old returning to the club where it all started for him.

Since leaving Bradford, Fould has been with Bury and Everton, as well as Como. He has cancelled his contract with the latter to join Bradford.

It’s safe to say that his arrival in West Yorkshire has sat well with Bradford’s fanbase, with many feeling the club are really pulling in the right direction this January.

We dive into a bit of reaction here…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Fantastic’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Bradford City fans overjoyed by latest transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: