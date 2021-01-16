‘Fantastic’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Bradford City fans overjoyed by latest transfer news

Bradford City’s season so far hasn’t been a good one.

Stuart McCall left the club with the Bantams flirting with the League Two relegation zone, but since then things have actually picked up.

The positive vibe around Valley Parade has been carried into the transfer window, with some good signings made.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Bradford City in 2020?

1 of 20 Win three straight league games? Yes No

Matthew Fould has become the latest player through the door, following the likes of Jordan Stevens and Niall Canavan in this month.

The defender arrives on a deal until the end of the season, with the 22-year-old returning to the club where it all started for him.

Since leaving Bradford, Fould has been with Bury and Everton, as well as Como. He has cancelled his contract with the latter to join Bradford.

It’s safe to say that his arrival in West Yorkshire has sat well with Bradford’s fanbase, with many feeling the club are really pulling in the right direction this January.

We dive into a bit of reaction here…

Great signing! — Jen C (@MissJAC0912) January 16, 2021

Another local lad 😍 — Jamie (@jjfreeman87) January 16, 2021

Liking the business we're doing 👍🏻 — Jamie Bakes (@JamieBakes) January 16, 2021

An outstanding start to the transfer window, great work from all at the club! Just need some games now so we can continue to climb the table! #bcafc — Damian Poutney (@DamianPoutney) January 16, 2021

Fantastic. The desire to play for the club is clear.Good lucky Matty. Give it your all mate. ❤️🧡 #bcafc — Paul Jackson (@J4CKO71) January 16, 2021

Didn't see that one coming at all, a left back / center back although originally from Bradford coming from Italy!?! Will be intrigued to see if we have more defensive departures now as a result. #bcafc https://t.co/2M7JUOvuA2 — The Bantams Chirper (@BantamsChirper) January 16, 2021