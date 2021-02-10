‘Fantastic’, ‘Onwards and upwards’ – These Derby County fans are pleased following player update

Curtis Davies has confirmed that he is making good progress as he looks to recover from the Achilles injury he picked up in December.

Good to see my surgeon who is happy with my Achilles. The boot is off and the crutches are gone, not quite ready to get my dancing shoes on but buzzing to step up to the next stage of rehab! 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/R9xotjDTDo — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) February 10, 2021

The centre-back was stretchered off against Brentford earlier in the campaign, and it was apparent very quickly that he would be facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The Rams’ worst fears were confirmed then as it was revealed he would be out for the ‘long-term’ following his setback.

And, whilst that remains the case, Davies has taken to Twitter to share an update on how his recovery is going, and it’s a case of so far, so good.

As you would expect, Derby fans were delighted that the 35-year-old is doing well in his recovery, as the centre-back has been a reliable performer for the club over the years.

Here we look at some of the comments following the message from the former Aston Villa man on Twitter…

