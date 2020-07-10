‘Fantastic news’, ‘Yes!’ – Many Derby County fans react to latest player news ahead of play-off push

Derby County’s teenage midfielder Louie Sibley has had his red card against West Bromwich Albion rescinded, which has been well received by fans of the East Midlands club.

The 18-year-old was shown a straight red card in the Rams’ 2-0 defeat to West Brom in midweek after an incident involving Baggies defender Dara O’Shea.

Sibley appeared to get his foot tangled under O’Shea’s legs and pulled it away, which sent the defender rolling over in agony.

The straight red would have seen the midfielder, who has proven himself a key weapon for Phillip Cocu’s side recently, suspended for three games but Derby have successfully appealed the decision.

The club announced yesterday that an independent regulatory commission had overturned the three-match ban and rescinded the red card.

That means Sibley will now be available for the Rams next three games, which come against some tough opposition.

Cocu’s men face top-two chasing Brentford next, before travelling to take on fellow play-off hopefuls Cardiff City and then welcoming top-of-the-table Leeds United to Pride Park.

Sibley has impressed in what is his breakthrough season at senior level – adding four goals and one assist in seven appearances – and he could play a key part as Derby push for the play-offs over the next four games.

Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Derby County players wear? Have a go now!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Ben Hamer wear for Derby County? 1 12 22 32

The news that his red card has been rescinded has certainly been well received by the Pride Park faithful, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Good. O'Shea should be looked at for simulation. Farcical decision. — Tim Walker (@TimWalk31278264) July 9, 2020

Rightly so and what about the player who got him sent off?? — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) July 9, 2020

At least it’s the right result in the end. Red card didn’t affect the outcome as well — Tim (@xDronee) July 9, 2020

Fantastic news, good luck in the match replay for the inconvenience that was caused 👍🤝 — Sarcastic Forest (@SarcasticForest) July 9, 2020

Common sense prevails. Sibbo! — Angie Kerry (@KerryAngie) July 9, 2020

Any other decision would have been a travesty. Good news! — Steve Dolman (@Peakfanblog) July 9, 2020