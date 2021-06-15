‘Fantastic news’, ‘There is a god’ – Many Fulham fans react to significant Scott Parker update

Scott Parker and Fulham look to have come to the end of the road with talks ongoing for his departure from Craven Cottage, per The Telegraph.

Parker took over as boss of the west London club permanently following relegation to the Championship in 2019, but he was able to guide the Cottagers back to the top flight immediately via the play-off route in the summer of 2020 when they defeated Brentford at Wembley.

Despite an influx of new faces though that arrived from across Europe, Fulham’s squad and performances weren’t strong enough to make their latest Premier League stay a prolonged one, and Parker ended up having a second relegation on his CV as he was in caretaker charge in 2019 when they were previously sent packing from the top flight.

It’s thought that disagreements between Parker and the club hierarchy is the main reason for his imminent departure, and Bournemouth are now set to make an approach for the 40-year-old in the wake of this decision.

20 facts about Fulham’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa signed from Lyon True False

But it’s a decision that could also interest West Brom, who have a managerial vacancy of their own after failing to appoint both Chris Wilder and David Wagner.

Fulham fans have been reacting to the latest development on social media – check out what they have been saying.

On balance, it’s right for Scott Parker and for Fulham for him to move on. I can only hope @FulhamFC has a proven manager in the pipeline to get us back up (again): https://t.co/LPsRx1WHu0 — David Talbot (@_DaveTalbot) June 15, 2021

Not sure how I feel about this.. can’t think who we’ve got lined up (if anyone) https://t.co/1Y5ogsZEfv — Alex Scarsi (@Scarsi_) June 15, 2021

Parker leaving Fulham

– Good News as we might actually see some entertaining football again – Bad News, shows we're a shambles if Parker is walking to Bournemouth. Ultimately this decision should have been made a month a go. We're clearly a mess behind the scenes. https://t.co/FxU4KgpygF — Jonny Smith (@JSmithy64) June 15, 2021

Our club is a joke https://t.co/05YX5G2bB1 — Road Hornet (@ekippss) June 15, 2021

One down, one to go. Tony, you're up next please. https://t.co/TSwyFd8Idk — Mitch (@TWEETS_BY_MITCH) June 15, 2021

There is a god after all https://t.co/UBgLjROAAd — James (@JamesChatham) June 15, 2021

Will very much miss Scott Parker. Top manager. However, @eddiehowe is available so let’s snap him up https://t.co/zNfUuiQmN7 — Hugo (@Hugo__FFC) June 15, 2021

Be careful what u wish for u lot cos we ain’t gonna get anyone decent in and they probably won’t arrive until late July https://t.co/502EqzBuWz — Josh° (@J0sh__a) June 15, 2021

Fantastic news, how some Fulham fans can say they enjoyed Parker’s football is beyond me. https://t.co/8rvZeTqXl4 — Joe Reece (@joereecedrums) June 15, 2021