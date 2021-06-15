Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fulham

‘Fantastic news’, ‘There is a god’ – Many Fulham fans react to significant Scott Parker update

Published

17 mins ago

on

Scott Parker and Fulham look to have come to the end of the road with talks ongoing for his departure from Craven Cottage, per The Telegraph.

Parker took over as boss of the west London club permanently following relegation to the Championship in 2019, but he was able to guide the Cottagers back to the top flight immediately via the play-off route in the summer of 2020 when they defeated Brentford at Wembley.

Despite an influx of new faces though that arrived from across Europe, Fulham’s squad and performances weren’t strong enough to make their latest Premier League stay a prolonged one, and Parker ended up having a second relegation on his CV as he was in caretaker charge in 2019 when they were previously sent packing from the top flight.

It’s thought that disagreements between Parker and the club hierarchy is the main reason for his imminent departure, and Bournemouth are now set to make an approach for the 40-year-old in the wake of this decision.

20 facts about Fulham’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa signed from Lyon

But it’s a decision that could also interest West Brom, who have a managerial vacancy of their own after failing to appoint both Chris Wilder and David Wagner.

Fulham fans have been reacting to the latest development on social media – check out what they have been saying.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Fantastic news’, ‘There is a god’ – Many Fulham fans react to significant Scott Parker update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: