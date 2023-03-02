“Fantastic news” – Sunderland take action to ward off Premier League interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are in advanced talks over a new contract for rising star Dan Neil, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a product of the Championship club’s academy and has established himself as a key player in the side in recent seasons.

His contract is set to expire in 2025 but the Black Cats are said to be in advanced talks over an improved deal to fend off Premier League interest.

But is that a good move by Sunderland?

Our FLW writers have their say…

Ned Holmes

Definitely.

Dan Neil has become one of the most influential players in the Sunderland side and has stepped up his game a level since the return to the Championship.

We knew what he offered going forward but since the injury to Corry Evans, Neil’s defensive work and leadership in the centre of the park has been outstanding.

He’s a really exciting talent but, importantly, is a top player for the Black Cats already and that deserves reward.

Premier League clubs will have taken notice so that a new contract is near is fantastic news.

Sam Rourke

This is excellent news for Sunderland.

Dan Neil is undoubtedly one of the club’s most exciting talents and at 21 years old, he’s firmly cemented himself as an ever-present fixture in Tony Mowbray’s starting eleven at the Black Cats.

The academy graduate has made 33 Championship appearances, scoring twice and providing four assists this season and it was vital that the Black Cats took action to seal Neil to a fresh contract.

The player has attracted admiring glances from the Premier League over the last season and there would have surely been interest in him this summer so for Sunderland to get this tied up now represents great business.

The club have an intriguing blend of exciting, young players at the moment and there seems to be a clear strategy from the board, this deal for Neil further enhances and showcases the direction they’re going in.

Toby Wilding

This does seem like very much the right approach for Sunderland to be taking Neil.

The midfielder has been an important player for the Black Cats in the past few seasons, and has stepped up well at Championship level during the current campaign.

Indeed, he has been linked with clubs at an even higher level in the past, highlighting what an asset he could go on to be for his current club, if they are able to secure a new contract for him.

With that in mind, it would also be something of a show of intent from Sunderland if they do manage to agree a new deal for Neil, who is of course still only 21, and therefore has plenty more to offer in his career, meaning this feels like one they should be working hard to get done.n