Sunderland are on an exciting journey in the Championship right now.

The Black Cats have endured some tough times over the last few years, but with the arrival of Regis Le Bris as manager in the summer, there seems to have been somewhat of a revival at the club.

The Sunderland faithful have been handed a glimmer of hope of once again reaching the Premier League, as Le Bris has made this side incredibly competitive in the Championship.

They currently sit comfortably in the play-off places on 43 points, and sit just two points behind the automatic promotion places, which is a huge improvement on last campaign.

Sunderland's last four results Opposition Result Norwich City (H) 2-1 W Swansea City (A) 3-2 W Bristol City (H) 1-1 D Stoke City (H) 2-1 W

Le Bris has a hugely talented squad at his disposal full of promising youth, but it is crucial that he keeps a hold of his biggest starlets in order to give the club the best chance of both short-term and long-term success.

Sunderland fans recently received some fantastic news regarding one of their biggest young stars, which could ultimately make or break their season.

Chris Rigg appears to be staying at Sunderland this winter

It was recently revealed by GiveMeSport that Sunderland are not interested in sanctioning a move to Old Trafford for Chris Rigg in the upcoming January transfer window.

Talks have been ongoing for a while now with regard to Manchester United's pursuit of Rigg, so Sunderland fans will be incredibly relieved that their board are taking a firm stance and are determined to keep hold of their young star until at least the end of the season.

The 17-year-old has quickly become a regular starter at the Stadium of Light this season after progressing through the academy, and is already considered one of their most important players.

Rigg is capable of playing multiple midfield roles, whether it be offensive or defensive, and has contributed to four league goals in 20 starts this season.

Carlton Palmer highlights the importance of not selling Chris Rigg right now

Former England international and current pundit, Carlton Palmer spoke exclusively to FLW to discuss Sunderland's excitement about keeping hold of the 17-year-old superstar, with Manchester United set to be frustrated.

"Fantastic news for the manager and fantastic news for Sunderland supporters that the hierarchy at Sunderland have said there is no way they're going to sell Chris Rigg in the January transfer market."

"You can't do that (sell him), not when you're in the position that you're in in the Championship. You've got a great, young side, the value of these players is only going to go up the more they play."

"I'd be very surprised if Chris Rigg's still at Sunderland come the end of the season. He's an outstanding player. With them only five points off the top and only two points off Leeds United for automatic promotion, I can't see why Sunderland would sell any of their starlets right now."

"It's a huge boost for the club, a huge boost for the manager and a huge boost for the supporters. I suppose any deal that would have been done would have consisted of a loan move back to Sunderland until the end of the season."

"They're looking for £25/30 million for Chris Rigg and his value is only going to go up. If you sell one of your star players now, especially in the position that you are in, it would have a ripple effect throughout the squad as to what the club's motivation and desire is."