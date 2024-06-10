Highlights James Beadle may return to Sheffield Wednesday after an impressive loan spell, with new manager Danny Rohl looking to build on last season's success.

Carlton Palmer and fans welcome the potential re-signing of Beadle, highlighting his importance in helping the team stay in the Championship.

Beadle's return would offer continuity and growth opportunities, as he aims to solidify his place as the number one goalkeeper for the Owls.

Danny Rohl is weeks away from his first pre-season in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

The 35-year-old German boss has gained numerous plaudits since taking the reins at Hillsborough last October, as he was able to mastermind one of the greatest escape acts in Championship history.

Wednesday seemed dead and buried already at the time of his installation, but Rohl was able to work his magic on the pitch, as well as with some shrewd dealings in the transfer market that eventually saw the Owls stave off relegation with a final day victory at Sunderland.

However, attention now turns to building a squad able to progress up the table next season, and talk has already begun involving one of those January additions.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of James Beadle

One man always casting a keen eye over developments in S6 is former Owls defender, Carlton Palmer.

In recent weeks, the intention for the club to re-unite with Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle has been made clear, news which Palmer and many Wednesdayites have welcomed, as the 58-year-old spoke exclusively to Football League World.

"News coming out from Sheffield Wednesday is that Danny Rohl is honing in on re-signing James Beadle on loan from Brighton," the pundit began. "The 19-year-old impressed on loan from Brighton, and they are keen for him to keep getting game time."

James Beadle's 23/24 Championship stats with Sheffield Wednesday Total Matches Played 19 Average Rating 6.88 Clean Sheets 8 Goals Conceded 24 Goals Conceded per Game 1.3 Saves per Game 2.8 Saves Made 53 All stats as per Sofascore

"Ipswich are interested (in Brighton's Carl Rushworth), but Brighton will be keen on the 19-year-old getting game time," he added.

"He will ultimately come back to Sheffield Wednesday as the number one goalkeeper. He was very instrumental in his stint from Christmas onwards, helping the club stay in the Championship."

Former Sheffield Wednesday man reacts to potential departure

Palmer then referenced reports which suggest the long-serving Cameron Dawson is set to move on to a new challenge, and has therefore urged the club to add further bodies to the goalkeepers union.

"This comes after news which states that Cameron Dawson is set to end his association with the football club after 14 years," Palmer continued.

"Beadle will return as number one. This is fantastic news for Sheffield Wednesday and the supporters. But, they will have to bring in another goalkeeper as cover for James Beadle with Dawson set to leave," he concluded.

However, recent reports from BBC Sheffield, relayed by the Sheffield Star, claim that 36-year-old Ben Hamer is set to join Wednesday as a free agent after being released by fellow second tier side Watford, despite making 19 Championship appearances last term.

James Beadle's previous stint provides continuity

Unsurprisingly, the news that the young goalkeeper looks set to return to the Owls is positive news for everybody, although it no doubt gives the pending Brighton boss, set to be Fabian Hurzeler, a dilemma among his own ranks, with Rushworth linked with the Tractor Boys after impressing many whilst on loan at Swansea City last season.

A move back to Hillsborough provides Beadle not just with the opportunity of regular gametime in the Championship for a full season, having spent the first half of last season with Oxford United in League One, but also with continuity, which is a key facet Wednesday must target in their overall progression.

In 19 games between the sticks last season, he accumulated eight clean sheets, with two of those coming in key fixtures against West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland.

Next season could be a pivotal one for the six-time England U20 international, who is still under contract at the AMEX Stadium until 2028. It remains to be seen whether he'll be at Hillsborough past the conclusion of next season, but the South Yorkshire club will have played a huge part in realising his potential if another loan move comes to fruition.