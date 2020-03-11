‘Fantastic news’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to latest player agreement

Birmingham City have had a rather inconsistent season so far, and are hoping to finish the campaign on a high.

The Blues have announced some news that is sure to please supporters as fans favourite, 29-year-old Maikel Kieftenbeld, will stay at the club for another 12 months.

This is due to the club triggering an extension in the player’s contract that extends his stay for another year. His deal was due to run out in June, after the current season, but Birmingham have made sure he stays on past that.

Kieftenbeld has recently returned from a ruptured cruciate ligament that had kept him out for just under a year. He’s comeback now, and started his first game since the injury in the FA Cup match with Leicester City.

Here’s how Birmingham supporters reacted to the news that the midfielder would be staying on at the club…

Plays with his heart on his sleeve true Bluenose, wears shirt with pride which as fans is all we ask! To think we may have lost him to Rowett!! KRO — Martin Fox (@MartinFox_) March 11, 2020

Yes Dutch Mike! — Jesbo (@jesbojb) March 11, 2020

Now add another 2 years. — Brummieblue (@JOMIROKRO) March 11, 2020

👏👏👏👏great news 👍💙 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) March 11, 2020

Fantastic news — Tilton Talk Show 🎙️ (@tiltontalkshow) March 11, 2020

Buzzing – I love Keift. — Richie A. Lum (@richiealum) March 11, 2020

So pleased — Maggie Howitt (@howitt54) March 11, 2020