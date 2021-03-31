‘Fantastic news’, ‘Keep working hard’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans excited by contract announcement

Nottingham Forest teenager Oli Hammond has penned his first professional contract with the club, which has drawn an excited reaction from many Reds fans.

The 18-year-old joined the club more than a decade ago and has developed through the academy system, rising to be the captain of the U18s before featuring for the U23s this term.

Hammond is yet to make a senior appearance for Forest but he did feature at the City Ground for the first time earlier this year – playing in the 2-1 defeat to Bristol City U18s in the FA Youth Cup.

The central midfielder has ticked off another milestone as it was announced yesterday that he’d signed his first professional contract with the East Midlands club.

In an interview on the club website, Hammond described the contract a “great achievement for me and for my family and friends” and revealed his future aspirations.

“I feel that I am growing as a player,” said the teenager. “I have pushed into the 23s and got some starts recently, it has helped me to understand men’s football more so that in the future I can either get out here at The City Ground or go out on loan to get in the first team.

“It is a great club for pushing through young players, and if you perform well and work hard then you will get your opportunity.”

The 18-year-old outlined his pride in a statement on Twitter as well.

Buzzing to sign my first professional contact at the club I’ve been at since the age of 8 ❤️ @NFFC https://t.co/uWpDZzhPiK — Oli Hammond (@olihammondnffc) March 30, 2021

U18s head coach Gareth Holmes praised Hammond’s “excellent commitment and desire” and added: “He plays with energy and intelligence. He needs to continue to work hard to increase his involvement with the 23s and beyond.”

The announcement certainly seems to have been well received by fans of the East Midlands club, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement…

