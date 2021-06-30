‘Fantastic news’, ‘I’d take this’ – These Fulham fans react as 53-year-old emerges as leading managerial candidate

Fulham are looking for a new manager to take them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after parting ways with Scott Parker this week.

The 40-year-old, who guided the Cottagers to promotion back in the summer of 2020 with a play-off final victory over Brentford, was unable to keep the west London side in the top flight for more than one season, and both parties decided that it was time to part ways after just two full seasons in the dugout.

Parker had a quick fix-up though as he has headed down to Fulham’s potential promotion rivals for next season in AFC Bournemouth, and Fulham themselves are similarly looking to get a deal over the line for a manager swiftly.

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper looked to be the leading candidate, however according to talkSPORT it’s Chris Wilder who is in talks with the Khan family to take over from Parker at the helm.

Wilder has been without a job since March following his departure from Sheffield United and it looks as though he could be the next in line to see if he can take Fulham back to the Premier League and keep them there – their fans would seemingly be quite happy if the 53-year-old was Parker’s successor.

