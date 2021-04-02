‘Fantastic news for us’ – Carlos Corberan enthuses about Huddersfield Town player boost

Huddersfield Town have welcomed Josh Koroma back into training ahead of the Championship run-in, although Carlos Corberan is not planning on the forward making an instant return to the matchday squad.

Koroma was the driving force in Huddersfield’s attack during the opening months of the season, scoring six goals and registering two assists.

However, in December’s 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, Koroma picked up a serious hamstring injury and has been sidelined since then.

The 22-year-old has returned to training ahead of schedule this week, working with the first-team again.

Corberan revealed in his press conference: “He trained for the first time with the group today (Thursday), so we have managed to move forward with his recovery date. We didn’t expect to have him this week, we expected to have him in the coming weeks, but we’ve managed to move his recovery forward four or five days.

“It was very positive to see Koroma because he’s an important player for us and, at the same time, he’s had a long-term injury and has suffered a lot out of the team.

“We had him in (training), which is fantastic news for us.”

Despite the obvious buzz of Koroma returning to the training pitches, Corberan doesn’t plan on throwing Koroma in at the deep end this Easter weekend as games with Brentford and Norwich City loom.

The Huddersfield head coach believes that it will take time for Koroma to build up his fitness levels after such a long-term lay-off.

He explained how he wasn’t expecting the forward back imminently: “Koroma is a little bit different to other returning forwards, he has only managed one training session. Little by little he needs to start adding a number of training sessions to get him to the level to play the games.”

Rolando Aarons has recovered from his setback alongside Koroma, and is an option to return to the attack this weekend against Brentford.

However, Oumar Niasse will be forced to wait for his debut, having picked up a complicated groin injury in last week’s behind closed doors friendly with Rochdale.

