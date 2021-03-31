‘Fantastic news’, ‘Could be a game changer’ – These Sunderland fans react as club share player update

Sunderland’s Jordan Jones is back in training as the club prepare for the crucial Good Friday clash against Oxford at the Stadium of Light.

The winger joined on loan from Rangers in the winter window, and he didn’t take long to show his quality, scoring two goals in his first nine games and impressing with his overall ability.

However, an injury issue has seen Jones miss the last three League One games for Lee Johnson’s side.

But, he is closing in on a return now, after the club shared footage of the player in training today as he joins his teammates in preparing for the clash in two day’s time.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

As you would expect, this news went down very well with the support, as they recognise the talent the Northern Irishman has, and they know he will have a big role to play in the run-in as Sunderland chase automatic promotion.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

get the bloke signed asap — Harry Eddowes (@harryeddowes) March 31, 2021

Fantastic news ahead of a critical period of the season 👏 — Ewan (@eab1992) March 31, 2021

He could be a game changer against Peterborough — Mark Bolton (@markbol1972) March 31, 2021

Good to see — John (@John67684101) March 31, 2021

Like a new signing (again) different class at this level — Liam (@LiamIDST) March 31, 2021

Great News — Lee Oliver (@LeeOliv19354993) March 31, 2021

Welcome back Mr Jones you've been a miss.😊👍 — tom nelson (@TomNelson73) March 31, 2021