‘Fantastic news’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are delighted with recent club announcement

Leeds United have announced that Jamie Shackleton has signed a contract extension with the club. 

The young midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the Yorkshire-based club, and he’ll be hoping he can continue to build on some impressive performances.

Shackleton has made 48 appearances for the Leeds first-team in total, but struggled for consistent minutes in the senior side last term, as Leeds won a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

He made his debut for the Whites in a memorable 4-1 win over Derby County, and scored his first senior goal for Leeds in a win over Charlton Athletic on the final day of the 2019/20 season.

Shackleton will be keen to force himself into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans at the earliest of opportunities, with Leeds preparing for life in the Premier League.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on the news that Shackleton had signed a new contract with the club.

