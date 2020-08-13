‘Fantastic news’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are delighted with recent club announcement

Leeds United have announced that Jamie Shackleton has signed a contract extension with the club.

The young midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the Yorkshire-based club, and he’ll be hoping he can continue to build on some impressive performances.

Shackleton has made 48 appearances for the Leeds first-team in total, but struggled for consistent minutes in the senior side last term, as Leeds won a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

Are these Leeds United facts actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false? True False

He made his debut for the Whites in a memorable 4-1 win over Derby County, and scored his first senior goal for Leeds in a win over Charlton Athletic on the final day of the 2019/20 season.

Shackleton will be keen to force himself into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans at the earliest of opportunities, with Leeds preparing for life in the Premier League.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on the news that Shackleton had signed a new contract with the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

This kid is fast becoming my favourite player. Desperate to see a fellow LS25 lad start some PL games. MOT. — Micky P Kerr (@MickyPKerr) August 12, 2020

Fantastic news fully deserved. — Barney V2 PREM 🏆 (@barney___21) August 12, 2020

He looks real quality I’m sure he’s going to be massive for Leeds in the coming years pic.twitter.com/bRdGX9EPvu — Acko50 (@acko50) August 12, 2020

Absolutely made up with this one! Will be better then Cook easily, no doubt in my mind! Hopefully we'll see more of him this coming Season. — Ryan🏆 (@__MrPositive__) August 12, 2020

The good news keeps on coming, hopefully Bielsa's contract is announced next — Ehsan Iqbal (@Ehsan_Iqbal_) August 12, 2020

Good lads class — Lee Thompson (@lufcThommo) August 12, 2020

Definitely deserves his new deal and definitely deserves more game time too, he’s a quality player #mot #lufc — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) August 12, 2020

Fantastic news — JT1919PREM🏆 (@JohnmjtJt1919) August 12, 2020

Yes 🙌🏻 a huge part to play. Brilliant Shack — Bite🏆 (@biteyerlegs70) August 12, 2020

This lad has such a future ahead of him, full of pace and energy , can pick up a pass, can finish, can tackle has the potential to be a superb number 8 — Mark Reid (C) 🏆 (@witneywhite) August 12, 2020

Well done Jamie. Hope to see more of you in the PL this year #MOT — Adrian Hudson 🏆💙💛 (@AdeHudson) August 12, 2020