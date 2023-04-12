The return of Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson is "fantastic news" for the Owls ahead of the League One run-in, according to Carlton Palmer.

The former Hillsborough midfielder believes his "steel and determination" can help the South Yorkshire club get over the line in the battle for promotion in the third tier.

Can Callum Paterson's return help Sheffield Wednesday win promotion?

Paterson made his first appearance since the start of February on Easter Monday as he came off the bench for the second half of Wednesday's 3-0 win against Accrington Stanley.

That result helped the Owls move back to the top of League One - though they have played one more game than both Plymouth Argyle, who are one point back, and Ipswich Town, who are two points behind.

Paterson may only have found the net three times this term but he offers much more than just goals. Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer suggested it was a big boost for the Owls to have the physical Scot back available.

He explained: "He could've left in the January transfer window but Darren Moore convinced him to stay. Unfortunately, he's been out for a while after picking up an injury.

"He's a really, really good player for Sheffield Wednesday. Not only can he play a variety of different positions, he does that very well, but he's got that steel and determination about him.

"It's great to have him around the camp. I think it's fantastic news and now hopefully Sheffield Wednesday can kick on and see this one over the line - securing the promotion that their season has deserved."

Will Callum Paterson leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer?

The forward is one of a number of Wednesday players that is out of contract in the summer.

However, reports in February revealed that the South Yorkshire club had opened talks over a fresh deal for Paterson after rejecting a six-figure offer from Scottish side Hearts in the January transfer window.

It seems Moore is keen to keep Paterson at Hillsborough but given the plethora of attacking options available to the Wednesday boss, you could understand if the player had concerns about game time.

Even if promotion back to the Championship is secured, the 28-year-old may want to assess his options.