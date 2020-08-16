‘Fantastic news’, ‘Buzzing’ – These Swansea City fans are delighted as transfer announced

Swansea City have announced the signing of Freddie Woodman, with the keeper joining on loan for next season from Newcastle United.

The England youth international spent the previous campaign with the Welsh outfit and he impressed, keeping 12 clean sheets in 43 games as Steve Cooper’s men reached the top six.

Unfortunately for Woodman, an injury picked up in the defeat against Leeds United last month meant he missed the play-off semi-final loss to Brentford.

However, he’s back for another shot at promotion with the Swans, with the club confirming his arrival on their official site this afternoon – and it came as the stopper signed a new long-term deal with the Magpies.

Given the performances that the 23-year-old put in last season, it’s no surprise to see that the Swansea supporters were delighted with this transfer update as they prepare for the new season.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

