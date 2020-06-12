‘Fantastic news’, ‘Brilliant’ – Bristol City receive boost over forward’s future: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Forward Andreas Weimann is “highly likely” to be a Bristol City player next season despite the fact he has just one year left on his current deal, according to Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor.

The 28-year-old has been a mainstay in the Robins side since he arrived in 2018, missing just two Championship games in that period.

Weimann has become one of the first names on the teamsheet at Ashton Gate on the back of two of the most productive seasons of his career, grabbing 19 goals and eight assists since his arrival.

According to MacGregor, the Austrian is “highly likely” to be a City player next term, despite the fact that his current deal is set to expire in 2021.

But is that good news for the Robins?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdicts…

Alfie Burns

I’d say so, yeah. When he’s on the top of his game, Weimann is a useful player to have kicking around in the Championship.

I’ve got to admit, Weimann hasn’t impressed me as much as I would’ve expected in the Championship since he made the step down into the division, but he’s still had some incredible moments where his class has really shone through.

Lee Johnson rates him and he offers something a little bit different to Bristol City’s other striking options like Famara Diedhiou and Benik Afobe.

He’s probably going up against Nahki Wells for a place in the side, but Johnson likes to have options in attack and retaining Weimann feels like a good move.

Jacob Potter

This is fantastic news for Bristol City.

Weimann has really impressed me with the Robins, and I think he’s going to be a key player from now until the end of the season.

The winger has experience of playing in the Premier League as well in his time with Aston Villa, and that could come in handy if the Robins are to win promotion into the Premier League this season.

Lee Johnson’s side are well in contention for a top-six finish this term, and Weimann will be hoping he can continue to impress when this year’s campaign gets back underway on the weekend of the 20th June.

Sam Rourke

Brilliant news in my eyes.

I’m a big fan of Weimann and think he’s a player that most Championship sides would like to have in their team.

Perhaps not the most gifted technically, the Austrian makes up for it in work rate, willingness, and grit, and on his day, he can be a real problem for opposition defences.

The former Derby man also offers an element of versatility, with him able to operate as a striker or out wide, which for EFL teams, can be so useful with games coming thick and fast.

The player has plenty of experience in the EFL also and knows the rigours and demands of the league – he’s just generally a really useful player to have on the books.

It’s easy to forget that Weimann has in fact chipped in with nine goals and three assists in the Championship for Lee Johnson’s men this season, an impressive return for a player who isn’t always used in a striker role.