“Fantastic” – Michael Carrick reveals how Middlesbrough players responded to Sheffield United win

The Middlesbrough players “came in fantastic” the morning after their win over promotion rivals Sheffield United, head coach Michael Carrick has revealed.

Boro ended the Blades’ 13-game unbeaten run by coming from behind to beat them 3-1 at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening.

Oli McBurnie gave United the lead after just five minutes but Chuba Akpom’s 18th of the season ensure the game was level at the break.

The second half was all about Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer, who bagged a brace to secure the three points for the Teessiders.

The result has birthed fresh belief that automatic promotion is within reach for Boro, who are now seven points back from second-placed United in the Championship table.

With QPR set to visit on Saturday, the players cannot get caught up in what was a hugely impressive victory and Carrick has revealed an encouraging update on their reaction to the midweek win.

He told Teesside Live: “You take it for what it is, you have to enjoy certain moments.

“It’s not so much enjoying the moment, it’s how quickly you move on from it. Do you let it drift for a day or two or three, or do you enjoy it? We understand what happened, put it to bed and look at what’s next.

“It’s not always easy, it’s challenging to do that because everyone is telling you how well things are going and that was a fantastic game the other night, then before you know it it’s Friday afternoon and everyone is still talking about Wednesday night and then it’s Saturday morning and everyone is still talking about Wednesday night.

“We certainly won’t be doing that as a group. I think today is the day [that you move on]. Last night the boys had to enjoy it. I don’t mean going out partying, but having a moment, on the coach on the way home letting themselves smile and have that freedom and not think too far ahead, then coming in today and preparing for the next one. Today is when it starts.

“They came in fantastic this morning and looking forward to what’s ahead. That’s what the boys have done so well, to be consistent, to be living in the moment of what’s next and what needs to be done to be prepared. That’s the job, that’s the business we’re in and we have to be ready come Saturday afternoon.”

Boro are back at the Riverside on Saturday for the visit of the R’s, who have won just one of their last 17 games and dropped to 17th in the table as a result.

The Verdict

What a remarkable job Carrick has done at the Riverside.

When he was appointed in October, Boro were just a point above the relegation zone and they’ve now battled their way into the automatic promotion race.

Yes, he’s got some talented players in his squad but his management of them has been superb.

Insights like this into how the squad react to big victories are encouraging and will give supporters hope that something significant can be achieved under the former Manchester United midfielder.