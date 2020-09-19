‘Fantastic’, ‘Massive positive’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer confirmation

Nottingham Forest supporters have been offering their reactions to the Reds confirming the signing of Cyrus Christie on loan for the season from Premier League Fulham.

The 27-year-old made 27 appearances for Fulham in the Championship last season as he helped the London club secure an immediate return to the Premier League under Scott Parker, but the Republic of Ireland international was behind Denis Odoi in the pecking order at times and was an unused substitute in the play-off final.

Forest were in need of adding to their right-back options having allowed Matty Cash to join Aston Villa and, with Tendayi Darikwa coming back from an long-term injury, it was important that Sabri Lamouchi brought in someone experienced in the Championship in that position.

Christie is a highly experienced performer at Championship level having enjoyed decent spells with both Middlesbrough and a three-season stint at Derby County – and the 27-year has the ability to get forwards well on the overlap and provide plenty of energy down the right-hand side.

Most Nottingham Forest supporters appear to be pleased with the addition of Christie despite his prior connection with rivals Derby, and the right-back seems like another solid addition that has been made by Lamouchi’s side this transfer window as they look to mount a promotion challenge.

Here then, we take a look at what Nottingham Forest supporters made of Christie’s confirmed signing on social media…

This is yet another good signing — 👤 (@TreeceyNFFC) September 18, 2020

Let's go! need a few out the door now, but this is a massive positive, great player! — FPL Forest (@NffcFpl) September 18, 2020

Better than Jenkinson and Darikwa — Joe (@youngharrison92) September 18, 2020

Fantastic signing 👏👏 — Dylan Jackson (@DylanJackson02) September 18, 2020

cracking signing, just Arter and my boy Joao Felipe and we’ll be there — Cam (@camjsteans) September 18, 2020

👍👍👍 Tidy signing that — Conor McKeever (@conorjmckeever) September 18, 2020