‘Fantastic manager’ – Ex-pro throws weight behind Bristol City candidate

Speaking to Football Insider, former striker Kevin Phillips has suggested that Chris Hughton would be a top appointment for Bristol City to make as they look for a new manager.

The Robins and Lee Johnson went their separate ways a couple of weeks ago as the club lost to Cardiff City.

Since, form has picked up a little bit but they will want to get in a new manager before too long and try and establish themselves, sooner or later, as a Premier League side.

Hughton is one man to see his name linked consistently with the job, then, and would surely be a manager fans could get behind given the record he has in the Championship and what he has done before in terms of promotions.

For sure, Phillips appears to be a fan of the potential deal:

“Chris Hughton is a fantastic manager.

“We all know what he is about, with his experience and proven record of getting teams promoted.

“I think he would be a great fit at Bristol City.”

The Verdict

Hughton is a top manager and at Championship level there are few around right now that are available as good as him.

Indeed, he is perhaps unlucky he’s not stayed in the Premier League longer than he has at times and, that said, you cannot knock him as a coach and a move to Bristol City would be an exciting one for all involved.