‘Fantastic’, ‘Madness’ – Many Millwall fans react to club post amidst EFL delay

A clip of Millwall striker Gary Alexander’s sensational goal at Wembley in 2009 has emerged on Twitter, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the South London club.

EFL fixtures have been suspended until the 3rd of April at the earliest but at this point, it remains unknown exactly how long the delay will last.

The EFL revealed in a statement today that their aim is to deliver a conclusion to the 2019/20 season but that has provided no reassurance to exactly when games will resume.

Many clubs have turned to clips from their history to keep fans entertained and today, Millwall posted a video of Alexander’s goal at Wembley in 2009.

😉 Another morning in self-isolation, another classic #Millwall strike with some Titanic music.#Millwall pic.twitter.com/MDdBZS4BoX — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) March 18, 2020

The Lions were beaten 3-2 by Scunthorpe in the League One play-off final at the end of the 2008/09 campaign but the game doesn’t only harbour bad memories for fans of the club.

Alexander caught hold of a half volley and sent thumping long-range effort past Irons goalkeeper Joe Murphy and into the top corner to open the scoring for the South London side.

Martyn Woolford’s late winner would deny Millwall promotion that year but Alexander’s wonderstrike would go down in the club’s folklore.

It has certainly seemed to excited many of them on Twitter today.

Read their reaction here:

things you love to see — JB (@Japression) March 18, 2020

Greatest goal I have ever witnessed, Booom — Michael (@MichaelGT3) March 18, 2020

Was sat behind the goal that day and what a strike it was Super @29gazalex — Dan K (@Ck2003Dan) March 18, 2020

What a great goal 🥅 — Shadi Jallal (@JallalShadi) March 18, 2020

Still the greatest goal ever at Wembley @29gazalex https://t.co/HISuswLX92 — Jay (@Jamo_28) March 18, 2020

Up there with the best goals ever scored at Wembley.. I was there and missed it as I was having a beer!! https://t.co/qxZaDGVqTU — urban (@urbancop) March 18, 2020