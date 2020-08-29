‘Fantastic’, ‘Limbs’ – These Sunderland fans react as transfer update provided

Sunderland are expected to complete the signing of free agent Arbenit Xhemajli after he impressed whilst on trial with the club.

The 22-year-old was on the lookout for a new club after leaving Swiss outfit Neuchâtel Xamax following his contract expiring this summer and he has spent time with Phil Parkinson’s men, which included impressing in the win at Gateshead last week.

And, according to Roker Report, the Kosovo international has done enough to earn a deal and his signing is expected to be announced.

That will give Parkinson additional options at the back ahead of the new season and Xhemajli will be the latest new face through the door in what has been a busy few weeks at the Stadium of Light.

It’s fair to say the prospect of signing the defender permanently has excited Sunderland fans as they’ve liked what they’ve seen from Xhemajli since he arrived for a trial. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Class news this. I know we haven’t seen much of him but every time I have watched him he looks a good player — Paul (@paulthomase) August 29, 2020

The Bossovan Kosovan 😎 Mr X. The X Man. The Xterminator — Just Browsing (@JustBrowsingTa) August 29, 2020

