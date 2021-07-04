Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Fantastic’, ‘Hope it happens’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to links with 15-goal ace

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a bid for Fortuna Sittard midfielder Zian Flemming.

Veronica Insider claim that the Reds have made an offer for the midfielder, who caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in the Eredivisie last term.

Flemming joined Sittard from PEC Zwolle last summer, going on to make 35 appearances across all competitions last term.

The 22-year-old scored 15 goals in all competitions, chipping in with seven assists, and he is now believed to be a target for Forest.

Chris Hughton is yet to add to his squad this summer, as he continues to carefully scan the market for potential new additions.

If there is a position which Forest perhaps need to strengthen, though, it’s the attacking midfield position.

Filip Krovinovic and Luke Freeman both returned to their parent clubs at the end of last season, whilst there remains uncertainty over Joao Carvalho’s situation.

The arrival of Flemming would represent an exciting one for Forest fans, though, with the 22-year-old unproven in England and clearly a player with raw potential.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this transfer link…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

