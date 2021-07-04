‘Fantastic’, ‘Hope it happens’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to links with 15-goal ace

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a bid for Fortuna Sittard midfielder Zian Flemming.

Veronica Insider claim that the Reds have made an offer for the midfielder, who caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in the Eredivisie last term.

Flemming joined Sittard from PEC Zwolle last summer, going on to make 35 appearances across all competitions last term.

The 22-year-old scored 15 goals in all competitions, chipping in with seven assists, and he is now believed to be a target for Forest.

25 questions about Nottingham Forest legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 What position did Bob McKinlay play for Nottingham Forest? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker

Chris Hughton is yet to add to his squad this summer, as he continues to carefully scan the market for potential new additions.

If there is a position which Forest perhaps need to strengthen, though, it’s the attacking midfield position.

Filip Krovinovic and Luke Freeman both returned to their parent clubs at the end of last season, whilst there remains uncertainty over Joao Carvalho’s situation.

The arrival of Flemming would represent an exciting one for Forest fans, though, with the 22-year-old unproven in England and clearly a player with raw potential.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this transfer link…

He sounds like a talent and fits with all the criteria we'd hoped the new #nffc recruitment team would bring in, my guess is though if it isn't done and dusted in the next few days, another team with more pull and/or money will gazump us, be interesting to see how this goes. — Red Dog Macca (@halftimepies) July 4, 2021

This could be a positive one! Hopefully sets the tone for our business going forward. Young

Mobile

Talented

Hungry to improve — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) July 3, 2021

Daniel if this is true I love you mate — Tufty (@TuftyNFFC) July 3, 2021

An Ajax graduate coming off the back of 2 very good seasons and is still just 22. Certainly passes the YouTube eye test. Sounds like a really promising move. Hope we can get it done. #nffc — NFFC (@NottinghamRed99) July 3, 2021

Fantastic news. Let’s hope it happens — Gareth Watts 💙 (@tokyobeatbox) July 3, 2021

Sounds promising Dan, anything else on the horizon at all. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@Rocky1Red) July 3, 2021

Young energetic an eye for goal and assists something we haven't got — copo (@nffc_red_dog) July 3, 2021