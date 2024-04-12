Highlights Corberan's success at West Brom, despite limited resources, is catching the eye of bigger clubs.

The team's rise under his management to ninth place last season and the current play-off position is impressive.

New owner Shilen Patel's investment could push the Baggies to the Premier League, but concerns remain about potential poaching of Corberan.

Carlos Corberan's record as manager of West Bromwich Albion is likely to attract the attention of teams higher up the footballing pyramid sooner rather than later.

When the former Huddersfield Town and Olympiakos boss was brought to Albion, to replace Steve Bruce, in October 2022, the club were second bottom in the Championship table, and looked to be on nothing but a downward trajectory.

He's had very little resources to work with, in terms of player acquisition, and yet they finished ninth last season, and are all but set for a play-off run this time around.

Corberan has shown himself to be one of the best managers around when it comes to working on a tight budget, and now, with Shilen Patel as the new owner, the sky could be the limit for the Baggies with him in charge.

But there is no guarantee that he will be around for a while. People like him tend to get poached by other clubs eventually, so West Brom need to maximise their output from him whilst he is still there.

That said, there haven't been many teams that have taken an interest in him. There were reports, prior to the new owners officially arriving, that they were looking to replace Corberan with Torino head coach Ivan Juric, as per TuttoSport.

Nothing ever came of that, and it was later reported by John Percy that they had no intentions of swapping out the Spaniard for someone else.

Carlton Palmer, who started his professional career with the Baggies, has said that the club still need to be wary about losing Corberan, despite no big links being made between him and top jobs.

Carlton Palmer on Carlos Corberan's West Brom future

The former midfielder heavily praised the 41-year-old for what he has been able to do with the team that he's had to work with, but added that the new owners need to make sure they give him the tools that he needs to succeed.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "West Brom sit fifth in the table on 72 points. They're having a very good season under Carlos Corberan. He has done a fantastic job.

"In their last six games, they have three wins and three draws, and they've basically cemented their place in the play-offs. They're nine points from the places outside the play-offs with four games to go, so they will be in the play-offs.

"It is going to be tough though. It looks like it will be Norwich City, West Brom, Southampton, and Leeds United; Coventry City might be able to gatecrash that. But it looks like it's going to be a very strong play-offs.

"Whoever misses out on the top two spots would be the favourite, in my opinion. But, with the Saints going great guns it's going to be tough for West Brom. But, without a doubt, you can't argue about the job that Corberan has done.

"Of course, with their new owners, Albion will be concerned about other clubs looking at him, whether that's at the top of the Championship, or in the Premier League, or abroad; I'm sure that's one name that they will want to tie down.

"But I'm also sure that he would want assurances about incomings and outgoings. He's done a great job considering he couldn't do much in the summer and in the January transfer window.

"But he will need assurances about players that he already has, to tie them down to further contracts, and to bring in further players to take West Brom to the next level, should they not get promoted via the play-offs."

Considering what the 41-year-old has been able to do, under the previous ownership, it's baffling to think about what he will do now that the team is going to receive proper investment from Patel.

With Corberan, there isn't quite as heavy of a focus on the intricacies of his style of play, and all the minute details, at least not publicly. But he wins games of football, and that's the end goal.

If they continue on this trajectory, they should be back in the top flight within the next five years, and that's a conservative estimate.