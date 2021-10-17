‘Fantastic’, ‘He had no right’ – Many Sunderland fans react to key moment

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to Ron-Thorben Hoffmann’s important save in their 2-1 away victory over Gillingham.

The Black Cats initially fell behind at Priestfield when Danny Lloyd scored from the spot from the Gills after Luke O’Nien had tripped Stuart O’Keefe in the penalty box.

However goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan turned the match on its head prior to the hour mark, with the away side being forced to hold onto their lead towards the end of the game after Elliot Embleton was sent off for a poor tackle on Gillingham’s Jack Tucker.

And Sunderland certainly had Hoffmann to thank for preserving their lead, with the German doing superbly well to save a late Robbie McKenzie header, when the full back’s effort look destined for the net.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best reactions from the away fans on Twitter to Hoffmann’s brilliant save.

Shades of a young Ter Stegen. Will only get better with time — Mark (@markf277) October 16, 2021

Impressive header but what a bloody save, fantastic goalkeeper — Stephen Welsh (@Welsh0512Welsh) October 16, 2021

Honestly he had no right to get to that. What a bloody save. — L 🏳️‍⚧️ (@AvengerThor3006) October 16, 2021

The flying Hoffman!! — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) October 16, 2021

Clear to see where Neuer learnt his trade. — Jonathan 🔴⚪️ (@TriickZ94) October 16, 2021

What a save — Josh Gibson (@JoshGib76204214) October 16, 2021