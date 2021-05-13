‘Fantastic’, ‘Great bit of business’ – These QPR fans react as transfer confirmed

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that Jordy de Wijs has joined on a permanent basis from Hull City after a successful loan spell at the club.

The defender made the switch to the R’s in January, and whilst he only featured in nine games because of injury issues, he impressed whilst on the pitch, with Mark Warburton’s side picking up 19 points from the fixtures he played in.

Therefore, with the Londoners having an option to make the move a permanent one, they were expected to take it up, and official confirmation of the transfer arrived this afternoon.

Did these 20 things happen to QPR in 2020?

1 of 20 They appointed Mark Warburton as manager Yes No

With de Wijs, who has signed a three-year deal, capable in possession as well as boasting good defensive qualities, he is a player that the fans appreciate.

So, the reaction to his arrival was hugely positive, as QPR look to build on their strong second half of the campaign moving forward.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

The man mountain! Welcome to the club Jordy!! 💪💪 — David Hadley (@hadders112) May 13, 2021

Getting our business sorted nice and early 👍🏼👏👏👏 — Hoops8949 (@Hoops8949) May 13, 2021

🎶 … and now your gonna believe us …. 🎶 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ 1 down …. 3 to go … you r’s — Darren (@superhoops1882) May 13, 2021

Great bit of business — Tommy Shields (@gufct) May 13, 2021

Confirmed-clean sheet in every single game next season — miles (@miles_qpr) May 13, 2021

💪🏽 Stays injury free, a monster signing. (another piece ov jigsaw). — STEVE O'MARA (@STEVEMOGORMAN2) May 13, 2021

Fantastic news. Jordy was brilliant on loan. Looking forward to seeing him carrying that on as our player! — Mick Walsh (@MickWalsh63) May 13, 2021