QPR

‘Fantastic’, ‘Great bit of business’ – These QPR fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

11 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that Jordy de Wijs has joined on a permanent basis from Hull City after a successful loan spell at the club.

The defender made the switch to the R’s in January, and whilst he only featured in nine games because of injury issues, he impressed whilst on the pitch, with Mark Warburton’s side picking up 19 points from the fixtures he played in.

Therefore, with the Londoners having an option to make the move a permanent one, they were expected to take it up, and official confirmation of the transfer arrived this afternoon.

With de Wijs, who has signed a three-year deal, capable in possession as well as boasting good defensive qualities, he is a player that the fans appreciate.

So, the reaction to his arrival was hugely positive, as QPR look to build on their strong second half of the campaign moving forward.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


