‘Fantastic’, ‘Get in’ – Plenty of Watford fans are delighted with recent player agreement

Watford have recently announced that they have completed the signing of defender William Troost-Ekong on a five-year deal with the club.

Troost-Ekong arrives from Italian side Udinese, having made 66 appearances for them in total, before deciding to move to Vicarage Road.

The defender is also capped at senior level for Nigeria, and will be keen to be involved in their squad for the foreseeable future.

Do these celebrities support Watford, QPR, Charlton or Luton? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Geri Halliwell Watford Charlton QPR Luton

He joins a Watford side that will be eager to win promotion straight back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, after relegation from the top-flight last term.

The Hornets are currently sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and will fancy their chances of maintaining their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Reading this weekend at the Madejski Stadium, where Trosst-Ekong could make his debut for the club.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to react to the news of Trrost-Ekong’s arrival at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

These are 2 fantastic signings …. This season is getting more exciting by the minute 👍👍⚽️ — Julesy 🤓 (@Br05Gal) September 29, 2020

That’s nearly all. Just a midfielder and a winger now 🙏 — Cameron 🐝 (@Cameronsmart_) September 29, 2020

GET IN! — Ronny & Ramage Uncut (@RonnyandRamage) September 29, 2020

FROM UDINESE WE SIGN WHO WE WANT! #watfordfc https://t.co/0C9evvCy1Q — Ryan Thrussell (@RyanThruss) September 29, 2020

Announce 46 clean sheets this season https://t.co/7rfe8i6Gi6 — Jay (@Jaylenksmith) September 29, 2020

Hopefully we get to see back in the league very soon 💪🏽 — S. Dressman🎗️ (@XammyOfficial) September 29, 2020

In William we Troost — James Michael Purvis (@jamesdoesdrums) September 29, 2020