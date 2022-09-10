“Fantastic for Paul” – Pundit shares opinion after Reading strike loan agreement with Chelsea

Reading confirmed the loan addition of Baba Rahman late during the summer transfer window, with the Chelsea full-back joining the Royals for his second stint in Berkshire.

The 28-year-old featured regularly for the Royals last time out when available, playing 29 Championship games and returning excellent levels of performance.

Rahman emerged as a transfer target for several clubs this summer, however, it is the Berkshire club he has returned to for another season-long loan.

Asked what he thinks about the signing of Rahman, and whether he can help Reading sustain this positive start to the campaign, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, I’m sure he can.

“I mean, he was on loan last season, played 29 games for them. So you know, to get him back on loan again, this season, with a lot of clubs interested in him is fantastic for Paul.

“You need a squad, everybody knows he’s not got an abundance of riches of Reading.”

The verdict

Rahman proved to be one of the better left-backs in the Championship last time out, so after a positive start without him, Reading fans will be excited to see him back competing.

A player who meets the defensive demands of operating as a full-back or a wing-back, Rahman also has the desire to get forward, whilst he has the quality to influence things in his team’s favour.

As Palmer alludes to, Reading are unable to recruit like most in the Championship, meaning these kind of deals are excellent for the club.

Of course, he will need to battle his way through to start regularly but he certainly possesses all the necessary attributes to thrive with the Royals once again.