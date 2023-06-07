Carlton Palmer believes it is fantastic news that Luke Ayling has stated he is staying at Leeds United next season, despite the club’s relegation.

Luke Ayling on his Leeds United future

Ayling was a regular starter in the Leeds side that suffered relegation to the Championship this season.

The defender played in 29 of the club’s 38 games in the league this season, missing the opening five games due to a knee injury.

The 31-year-old has been at Elland Road since 2016, and has played a regular role in recent years as the club won promotion to the Premier League. Ayling has appeared over 250 times for the club and has scored 10 goals.

The Yorkshire club suffered a disastrous season, where performances dropped off significantly which eventually cost them.

The 2021/22 season saw Leeds keep their Premier League status by the skin of their teeth, but this season wasn’t to be and Ayling and co will be looking to bounce back.

Many Leeds players have question marks over their future and Ayling is no different, but after a week, Ayling finally broke his silence on the season.

He wrote a message on Instagram stating that the club had let the fans down and that is attention is now to make sure the club return to the Premier League.

When does Luke Ayling’s contract expire at Leeds?

Ayling signed a four-year deal in October 2019, but this year the defender extended his deal by another 12 months.

This means that the player is contracted to the club until next summer and considering how long he has been at the club, he is likely to be kept on.

What are Carlton Palmer’s thoughts?

Here at FLW, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Ayling’s message that he is staying at the football club and wants to take them back to the Premier League.

He told FLW: “It is fantastic news for Leeds United and their supporters that two players - experienced players like Luke Ayling and the skipper Liam Cooper - have pledged their commitment and future to club even though in the face of them getting relegated to the Championship.

“They have both said they want to stay and help steer the club straight back to the Premier League. These are two committed players and exactly the type of players that you need in the Championship to win football matches.”

Palmer is, of course, also referring to Liam Cooper, whose own social media message indicated an Elland Road stay.