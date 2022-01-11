‘Fantastic business’, ‘Shrewd’ – These QPR fans react as deal for Championship player confirmed

Queens Park Rangers have completed the signing of David Marshall from Derby County on a deal until the end of the season.

The 36-year-old had fallen down the pecking order under Wayne Rooney at Pride Park, with Ryan Allsop and Kelle Roos preferred. Therefore, a move in the New Year always seemed likely and the R’s announced his arrival on their official site today.

Mark Warburton wanted to bring in a new stopper this month as number one Seny Dieng is currently away with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations, whilst Jordan Archer suffered an injury against Rotherham, leaving the R’s short in such a critical area.

So, Marshall is a welcome addition and he could go straight into the XI for the big game against West Brom this weekend.

It’s fair to say the arrival of the Scotland international has gone down well with the support, who recognise this as a smart deal. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Shrewd signing this 👏🏼 Plenty of experience which I think we needed in this position at this stage of the season. Fair play warbs https://t.co/u4S53onQ6Q — Matt (@Matthew9695) January 11, 2022

Really good appointment for me. Still decent enough to do the job well, and a great presence for the squad even when Seny returns. Good work. 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/l2H4LK7oLD — John McInnes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JohnMacQPR) January 11, 2022

Brilliant signing this. Marshall is a welcome addition to the club, he fills a big gap in goal and he is an experienced option as well. Welcome to the club David Marshall.#QPR https://t.co/264aBTbpwo — Conor Wells (@CW_Wells123) January 11, 2022

As far as cover goes for Dieng and after Archer injured himself, David Marshall is a very solid deal to get done. https://t.co/wO4v0uctXg — Josh Barton (@bartonj2410) January 11, 2022

Great signing🔵⚪ — Edward Vine (@edward_vine3) January 11, 2022