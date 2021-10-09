Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Fantastic’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to moment of quality in win over Bolton

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday picked up three points on Saturday in a 1-0 over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday as they look to climb closer to the League One play-offs. 

It was a tight game at Hillsborough as both sides struggled to create any clear-cut chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Before the game, the pressure was starting to mount on Wednesday boss Darren Moore as the Owls have struggled to create any consistent form of late.

However, it was Wednesday who won the game midway through the second half as Lee Gregory scored what proved to be the winner in the 62nd minute.

It was a game of very few chances and a lack of quality attacks from both sides. So, it was fitting that the only piece of quality in the game was put away by Gregory. He put turned in Hunt’s wonderfully squared cross from 6 yards out as the full-back claimed an excellent assist.

It was a display Wednesday fans will know all too well as the flying right-back was a constant danger to Bolton with his endless runs forward. The time he was picked out by a long ball from the middle, Hunt was able to cushion the ball directly into Lee Gregory’s path.

His performance caught the eye of many Wednesday fans as they took to Twitter to praise their summer signing. Here’s what they said.


