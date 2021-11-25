‘Fantastic’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many QPR fans react to player’s impact v Huddersfield Town

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the impact that Luke Amos made during their 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town last night.

The midfielder was brought on as a substitute by Mark Warburton and would go on to play a vital role in deciding the game as he headed home what proved to be the winner in the 81st minute.

It was a great moment for a player who has greatly struggled with injuries since his move to West London and he will now no doubt be keen to build on what was an excellent cameo.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium faithful to react to what they had seen from Amos, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they had seen from the midfielder.

Quiz: 30 questions about QPR’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Who did QPR sign Charlie Austin from on an initial loan deal earlier this year? West Brom Wolves Southampton Newcastle United

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Brilliant from Luke! — Timo Lohi (@TimoLohi) November 24, 2021

Fantastic goal Luke well done 💙🤍💙 — Paul Gibbons. (@PaulGib70252143) November 24, 2021

well deserved 🤌🏻 — ellie (@qprfanellie) November 24, 2021

You little legend 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ronnie T (@Rontings1) November 24, 2021

LUKEYYYYY BOYYYYY — Cole – I'm Home! (@cole_qpr) November 24, 2021