Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘Fantastic’, ‘Astonishing’ – These Reading fans heap praise on 30-y/o after impressive display

Published

7 mins ago

on

Reading picked up a valuable point against Swansea City this evening, with keeper Rafael impressing throughout.

The Brazilian stopper has had a mixed campaign, as whilst he has been excellent on occasions, he has also made some high-profile mistakes.

However, he was at his best in Wales, with Rafael making several superb stops. One, from an Andre Ayew header, was particularly good, as the Swans piled the pressure on.

Along with his fine shot-stopping, the former Napoli man organised the defence and was commanding from start to finish.

The point means the Royals have a two-point advantage over seventh place as they prepare for a trip to Huddersfield on January 2. Boss Veljko Pauovic will hope he keeper maintains his high standards for that one, as it’s sure to be a tough game.

Unsurprisingly, the fans were full of praise for Rafael after tonight’s performance, and here we look at some of their comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Fantastic’, ‘Astonishing’ – These Reading fans heap praise on 30-y/o after impressive display

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: