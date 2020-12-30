‘Fantastic’, ‘Astonishing’ – These Reading fans heap praise on 30-y/o after impressive display

Reading picked up a valuable point against Swansea City this evening, with keeper Rafael impressing throughout.

The Brazilian stopper has had a mixed campaign, as whilst he has been excellent on occasions, he has also made some high-profile mistakes.

However, he was at his best in Wales, with Rafael making several superb stops. One, from an Andre Ayew header, was particularly good, as the Swans piled the pressure on.

Along with his fine shot-stopping, the former Napoli man organised the defence and was commanding from start to finish.

The point means the Royals have a two-point advantage over seventh place as they prepare for a trip to Huddersfield on January 2. Boss Veljko Pauovic will hope he keeper maintains his high standards for that one, as it’s sure to be a tough game.

Unsurprisingly, the fans were full of praise for Rafael after tonight’s performance, and here we look at some of their comments from Twitter…

That is one of the saves of the season. Astonishing from Rafael #readingfc — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) December 30, 2020

Rafael is both the best and worst goalkeeper in the Championship. #readingfc https://t.co/EhlVEilyAP — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) December 30, 2020

Rafael not getting motm is a joke #readingfc — Henry (@HenryStacey3) December 30, 2020

All down to rafael keeping us in that 👏🏻 #readingfc — mitch (@mitch78548311) December 30, 2020

Good point, had a couple of good chances and defended well. Rafael MOTM #readingfc — Dominic (@domwindle) December 30, 2020

Very solid away performance that. Rafael, Holmes and Morrison all top drawer, onwards & upwards👏 @TheTilehurstEnd #readingfc — Harry Chafer (@harry_chaferr) December 30, 2020

I think Rafael deserves plaudits for tonight's performance. Without him it could have been a completely different game, keeping one of the best players in the league in Andre Ayew at bay was always going to be a hard task, but be did so by making some fantastic saves. #readingfc — Lewis Radbourne (@lewisradbourne1) December 30, 2020