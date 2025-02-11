Carlton Palmer has criticised Derby County for their decision to sack Paul Warne, although he backed John Eustace to do well at Pride Park.

The Rams have endured a miserable 2025, and a run of seven straight losses in the Championship prompted the board to dismiss Warne on Friday, just 24 hours before they played Norwich City.

A late penalty from Jerry Yates rescued a point for Derby at Carrow Road under the guidance of coach Matt Hamshaw, so attention is now firmly on bringing in a new head coach.

Derby County closing in on John Eustace appointment

It became apparent over the weekend that Eustace was the number one target for the East Midlands outfit, and an announcement of his move is expected imminently.

That will be seen as a real coup for Derby, particularly as Eustace had proven himself in a relegation battle with Blackburn last season.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Derby County managerial decision

Whilst Eustace’s arrival is a positive, ex-England international Palmer explained to FLW that he felt Derby were very harsh with how they treated Warne, who he felt had a lot of credit in the bank after taking them back to the Championship.

“I didn’t think they were right to sack Warne in the first place. He did unbelievably well to get them promoted, and he’s had very little to work with in the transfer market, but I understand the results haven’t been good, and we’re in a results based industry. But, based on what Warne had done for the football club, I think he was entitled to see the season out.

“I still think they’re capable of staying up, it’s not like they’re cast adrift - it’s all to play for. They had that belief in Warne when they gave him the job, and he has done a fantastic job, and then you go and sack him, so I’m not okay with that.”

However, with the decision made, it was all about his replacement, and Palmer was convinced that Eustace is the right man to come in, as he insisted that Blackburn’s board should be scrutinised for not backing the 45-year-old more.

“I think Eustace is receiving a lot of flak for going to Derby, but, read between the lines, why do you think he is going to Derby? From what I’ve heard, he’s not involved with the people that are brought into the football club, he has very, very little input.

“He has to work with the players that are signed, and just get on with it. Whether he knew that before he joined Blackburn, I don’t know. From my understanding, he wasn’t aware of that. Now people are saying he was given an opportunity by Blackburn, and yes he was, and he has done incredibly well.

“Don’t forget how Blackburn treated Tony Mowbray in the past, who had done a magnificent job. I don’t think you can say Eustace is jumping ship to something better. He should be applauded for leaving Rovers in a play-off place to go to a club struggling against relegation.

Championship Table (as of 11/2/25) Team P GD Pts 20 Portsmouth 31 -17 30 21 Hull City 30 -9 29 22 Derby County 31 -9 28 23 Luton Town 30 -19 27 24 Plymouth Argyle 30 -34 25

“It’s a fantastic appointment for Derby, and I feel sorry for Blackburn, but if you’ve got a head coach, you’ve got to support him to do the job. Ultimately, you get the sack and then you say ‘I couldn’t sign this player, or that player’. It’s not a case of them losing a few games and him wanting out. I know Eustace well, he’s not like that.

“A club has been prepared to pay compensation to get him out, and I think he will be a good appointment for Derby, but if you go down the route that Blackburn do, then it’s going to be difficult to get good managers to stay, especially if they have ambition.”

Derby are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Oxford United, with Eustace expected to be watching on.