‘Fantastic’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to result v Barnsley

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s morale boosting 3-1 away win over Barnsley last night at Oakwell.

The Reds previously found themselves behind in the game after Cauley Woodrow had put the hosts ahead from the spot after 20 minutes, before second half goals from the likes of Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban earnt Forest a great comeback win.

It was a performance which gave new boss Steve Cooper his first win as head coach and the Welshman will now be looking to build upon this showing over the next few weeks and months as he looks for his side to gain momentum.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Forest faithful to react after the game, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw in Yorkshire.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Just checking in to make sure everyone who thought the squad was rubbish and no manager could get a tune of them aren't having trouble breathing? — Maxi Robriguez (@MaxiRobriguez) September 29, 2021

FANTASTIC second half!!!

We have our FOREST back. That's what I'm talking about!

THANK YOU STEVIE COOPER!🤩

You might have just given me my passion for football back😍😍😍 — Debs (@Debs90181034) September 29, 2021

i’ve seen forest play attacking football for the first time in 7 months 😍 — Joe Higgins (@Joehiggxns) September 29, 2021

It'll do as a good start, but will mean nothing if we don't build on it quickly. — Richard M8422 (@RichardM8422) September 29, 2021

Cooper nailed absolutely every sub, I’m well and truly on board pic.twitter.com/OBuryK2h55 — J☔️ but nice🙂 (@champagneuzi) September 29, 2021

2 WINS IN 3 GAMES IM IN DREAMLAND SOMEONEE WAKE ME UP — Hassan (@Forestaremagiic) September 29, 2021

ANNOUNCE PROMOTION UURREEDDSS…. — lhelmkay (@leehelmkay) September 29, 2021

Amazing 2nd half… Keep attacking! Great and important win, climb the table!!! 👊🏻⚽️🔴⚪️ — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) September 29, 2021

Brilliant second half. Perfect tactics and even better substitutions. Well done lads! — Mark Shaw (@MarkShaw_Design) September 29, 2021

Massive improvement, more like the forest i use to know. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — ⭐️🌳⭐️ (@TrickyTreesDave) September 29, 2021