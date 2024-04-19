West Brom are among a host of clubs interested in signing Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Brahima Diarra this summer.

Brahima Diarra transfer latest

The 20-year-old joined the Terriers as a teenager, and he has gone on to make over 40 appearances for the club since his debut in the 2020/21 season, including 21 in the Championship in the current campaign.

However, despite his ability and potential, Diarra isn’t currently featuring for Huddersfield, as he is expected to move on in the summer.

The Paris-born player is out of contract with Huddersfield in the coming months, and recent reports have suggested Albion are rivalling the likes of Leicester City, Hull City and Salzburg, among others, for Diarra’s signature.

Carlos Corberan can give West Brom transfer edge

You could make a case as to why the Mali U23 international would want to join any of those clubs, but ex-Albion player Carlton Palmer explained to FLW why Corberan’s history with Diarra, as he worked with the youngster at the John Smith’s Stadium, could put the Baggies as frontrunners.

“Corberan was with Diarra when he was a kid at Huddersfield, so you think they might have an advantage. The takeover means the Baggies are going to do some business in the summer, they will be bringing in players.

“The manager has done a fantastic job to get West Brom into the position they find themselves in, with the side in the play-off places and they have a shot at getting promotion despite doing little business in the summer or the January window.

“Diarra will be available on a free, and he’s a very talented youngster, which is why he’s attracting interest from several clubs at home and abroad. He’d be a great signing for Corberan and West Brom, and I would think that given his connection to the manager, they will have an advantage, and it would be a fantastic addition ahead of next season.”

Brahima Diarra could thrive at West Brom

It will be an intriguing summer for Albion, as it will be the first transfer window since Shilen Patel bought the club, and fans will hope that he provides backing to Corberan, no matter what division they are in.

Obviously, if they do win promotion, they will be looking at a different calibre of player, and it would be interesting to see if they still pursue Diarra as a Premier League club.

But, if they remain in the second tier, then the Huddersfield man could be an exciting addition, as he is a player with huge potential, and he would bring dynamism, energy and quality to the midfield.

The number of clubs monitoring Diarra gives an indication as to how well he is regarded in the game, so it would be a coup for Albion if he ends up at The Hawthorns.

As Palmer says, Corberan’s relationship with the player could give them the edge over any rivals, but it’s ultimately going to be down to Diarra to decide his next step in the coming month, ahead of a critical period in his career.