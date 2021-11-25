‘Fans won’t thank me for saying that’ – Jobi McAnuff issues clear verdict on Rotherham United man: Exclusive

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff admits Rotherham United could find it hard to hold onto Chiedozie Ogbene long term, but says the Millers can be proud of his success, and should look to use the winger to fire them to League One promotion this season.

Having joined Rotherham from Brentford in the summer of 2019 after making just a handful of appearances for the Bees, Ogbene has gone on to make 60 appearances in all competitions for the Millers, scoring once.

This season in particular has seen Ogbene emerge as a key play for Rotherham, helping them to top spot in the current League One table with some outstanding form.

That is something Ogbene has also taken onto the international stage with the Republic of Ireland this year.

Since the summer, the winger has won five senior international caps for his country, scoring twice in that time, while also winning plenty of praise for his performance in a goalless draw with Portugal in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

But with Ogbene’s contract at The New York Stadium set to expire at the end of this season, McAnuff admits that while Rotherham can be pleased with the winger’s form, it could make it hard for them much beyond that point.

Asked if he had been impressed with Ogbene’s recent form for club and country, and if that could be a concern for Rotherham with regards to him attention from elsewhere, McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“Long term when a player’s out playing international football, especially against that calibre of opposition, and doing well, there’s going to be people out there looking at him.

“But ultimately I think it’s great for Rotherham that they have actually got a player who is actually playing and performing at that level speaks very very well for everybody at that football club with how well he’s done.

“I think long term if he’s playing international football and doing really well, his future is going to lie away from there, I’m sure Rotherham fans won’t thank me for saying that.

“But from their point of view it’s probably about trying to get up, get promoted, and hpefully if they can, he can be a part of that as well.

“From his point of view, it’s just brilliant to be doing what he’s doing, and it’s fantastic to see the progress that he’s making.”

