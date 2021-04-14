‘Fans should hope the deal can get done’ – Swansea set for summer transfer battle with Sunderland: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are set to rival Sunderland for Brighton 19-year-old Marc Leonard in the summer, according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish teenager is out of contract in the summer and the Swans are understood to be interested, alongside Sunderland and others.

But would he be a good signing for the Swans?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing for the Swans.

The midfielder has been highly-rated for some time, with Brighton bringing him to England from Hearts.

However, with his deal up in the summer, Leonard could be a bargain for someone, and he fits the profile for the sort of player that the Swans look for. He is technically competent, intelligent in the way he plays and will only improve.

Of course, it would be a big ask for the Scotsman to step up from the U23s to make an impact in the Championship, or the Premier League, next season, but in the long-term, he could reach that level. So, there’s not much to dislike about this from Swansea’s perspective and fans should hope the deal can get done.

Jordan Rushworth

This seems like the sort of signing that Swansea should be going for, with Leonard clearly a player with a lot of potential and one who appears to be ready for the chance to get regular first-team football next season after some impressive performances for Brighton’s under-23s.

Cooper is the right type of manager to get the best out of bright and talented players such as Leonard and he would be an excellent coach to develop his abilities over the next few years. It, therefore, seems that this is a signing that could work out well for both parties.

Swansea like to play with the ball on the deck and build the play through the thirds, which is a style of play that Leonard would be comfortable with given he has been involved with Brighton’s under-23s who will also play that way as Graham Potter demands that from the senior side.

However, this one could come down to whether Swansea earn promotion or not, it would be difficult to see him playing a key role in the Premier League at this stage. So, if they go up it might not be the signing worth pursuing like it would be if they were still in the Championship.

Phil Spencer

This could be a decent move for Swansea City.

Steve Cooper’s side are renowned for developing talented young players and Marc Leonard certainly fits into that category.

It’s a bit of surprise that Brighton seem to be letting him leave but the Swans won’t mind.

Swansea could be the ideal place for the midfielder to kick on his career, and while first team opportunities may not present themselves immediately, there’s no doubt that there’s a pathway.

Whether Swansea can see of the competition remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt that it’d be a decent move.