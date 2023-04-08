Blackpool have parted company with Mick McCarthy after just 14 games in-charge of the Tangerines.

The Seasiders sit 23rd in the Championship table following yesterday's 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City at Bloomfield Road.

With only six games of the season left to play, Blackpool are seven points adrift of safety.

Mick McCarthy leaves Blackpool

Having won just two of 14 fixtures in-charge, McCarthy has left Blackpool alongside assistant, Terry Connor. Stephen Dobbie will take interim charge until the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The club statement read: "With results on the pitch not improving in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed by both parties that a change is needed."

McCarthy also weighed in with a parting message, stating: "After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club.

"I've loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward."

What have Blackpool fans said about McCarthy's exit?

The main reaction to the news has been a positive one, with Blackpool plummeting in one direction only currently.

Other fans took aim at the club.

Plenty are happy with Dobbie steering the ship until the end of the season, too, starting with Monday's trip to Luton Town.