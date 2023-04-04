The 2021/22 Championship season arguably saw three of the most talented sides in the divsion's recent history win promotion to the Premier League.

Fulham went up as champions, for example, whilst AFC Bournemouth finished runners-up.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest went on to win the dreaded play-offs.

It appears, though, that all clubs were making huge financial losses on their way to promotion.

Indeed, as per football finance expert Kieran Maguire, the promoted trio lost £174,500,000 last season as they went up.

That shocking figure comes despite two of the clubs - Bournemouth and Fulham - being in receipt of parachute payments.

With the huge financial losses of the three clubs combined emerging on social media this afternoon, below, we've gathered some of the best Twitter reactions from football supporters far and wide.

With all three clubs having won promotion to the Premier League and having a shot at staying there, it appears their financial gambles have paid off. For now.