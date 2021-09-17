‘Fans moaning will…’ – Ian Holloway sends message to Bristol City supporters

Former Bristol Rovers boss Ian Holloway has urged Bristol City fans to be patient with Nigel Pearson and stick by him despite their current poor run at Ashton Gate.

It’s been a solid start to the season for the Robins but their 1-1 draw against Luton Town in midweek means they’ve now gone 14 games without a win at home.

City looked on course to end that awful run against the Hatters but conceded an equaliser in second half stoppage time following a Dan Bentley mistake.

The Robins are back on the road tomorrow as they face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and, in his column for the Bristol Post, former R’s boss Holloway had a message for fans of the South West club.

He said: “Nigel Pearson is a vastly experienced manager and will have his own ways of handling spells when things don’t go to plan.

“I can only offer the same advice to City fans as I did to Rovers supporters in this column last week – stick with the man in charge and be patient.

“There isn’t a lot wrong with how their team are performing from what I can tell and sometimes it can take just one moment of luck to achieve the result that ends a bad run.

“Quite often that one moment can also transform confidence and it wouldn’t surprise me if, once City win again at Ashton Gate, they go on to a sequence of good results there.

“Fans moaning will only serve to prolong the losing run further. Sometimes it is difficult to smile and be positive, but it is the only attitude that helps the team.”

Pearson took charge at Ashton Gate after the sacking of Dean Holden back in February.

City have won just four of their 22 games since the 58-year-old’s arrival but there has been a clear improvement this season and they currently sit 12th, four points back from the top six.

The Verdict

Fans from the red half of Bristol are unlikely to be too happy to take advice from Holloway given his links to the Gas.

Even so, he makes a good point here. Things at Ashton Gate are not likely to be sorted instantly and Pearson himself has made it clear he expects this to be a slow process.

We’ve seen progress already and now it is just about being patient with him and giving him the backing needed as he looks to mould the club

The 58-year-old has experience winning promotion to the Premier League in the past and that is his eventual aim with the Robins, though it might seem far off now.

The play-offs may well be out of reach this term but you never know if City can string a few wins together, they’ll likely find themselves amongst the top six.