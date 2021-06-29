Fans’ favourite sends heartfelt message to Portsmouth supporters after finalising Charlton Athletic switch

Craig MacGillivray has posted a heartfelt message to Portsmouth supporters following his move away from the club.

The goalkeeper completed a move to Charlton Athletic on Monday morning where he has signed a two-year contract to join Nigel Adkins’ side with the pursuit of securing promotion for the Addicks at the front of his mind.

As a result he 28-year-old is leaving Fratton Park where he has enjoyed a successful three-year spell where he played 112 times in the league and won the club’s Player Of The Year award last term.

MacGillivray will be hoping to make a fast start to his career at The Valley but couldn’t resist sending a message of appreciation to the Portsmouth supporters who have backed him so heartily during his successful time on the South Coast, saying that he has created ‘memories that he’ll cherish forever’.

Thank you @Pompey for some amazing memories. I can’t speak highly enough about my time at Portsmouth and want to thank everyone at the club for helping me create memories that I’ll cherish forever. Also, a massive thank you to the fans for the huge support the last few years. pic.twitter.com/8J4MTo1Fit — Craig MacGillivray (@macgillivray93) June 28, 2021

Taking to Twitter, MacGillivray said: “Thank you Portsmouth for some amazing memories.

“I can’t speak highly enough about my time at Portsmouth and want to thank everyone at the club for helping me create memories that I’ll cherish forever.

“Also, a massive thank you to the fans for the huge support the last few years.”

The verdict

It’s always nice when a player shows genuine appreciation for a club’s supporters.

Craig MacGillivray was undoubtedly a popular figure at Fratton Park and that was down to his hugely consistent performances for the South Coast club.

It’s hard to begrudge him the opportunity of a move to Charlton Athletic though, and the 28-year-old will be hoping that it’s a switch that pays off as he looks to secure promotion to the Championship.

However with Portsmouth likely to be in the mix as well, it could be a very interesting season ahead in League One.