Many Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to the suggestion that they’re close to completing a move for Cardiff City’s versatile Callum Paterson.

Paterson had been linked with a potential move to Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Cardiff’s meeting with Reading on Saturday – and following the Bluebird’s 2-1 defeat against the Royals manager Neil Harris confirmed that he left the 25-year-old out of the squad due to him nearing a move to the Owls.

The Scotsman could be an ideal addition for Sheffield Wednesday with Paterson having the ability to play up front, as he has done with Cardiff for most of the last few seasons, or in various other positions across the midfield or even at right-back where he played predominantly for Hearts.

Paterson has shown that he can offer a reliable presence wherever he is playing and that is very useful for filling in any injuries the Owls may pick up over the course of the campaign. However, it would be interesting to see where Gary Monk intends to use the 25-year-old when everyone is fit.

Most Sheffield Wednesday supporters appear to be looking forward to seeing Paterson complete a move and wearing the Owls’ colours this season, with many of them hoping that he can display the same sort of character and quality he has done during his time in Wales.

Here then, we take a look at how Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to the news of Paterson’s potential arrival on social media…

That Paterson will be a reyt signing for us. Everytime I've seen him hes been horrible! Very busy player. I'd hate to play against him at centre half! #SWFC — James Ledger 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦉🇬🇧 (@JesusLedger) September 26, 2020

Paterson is a interesting one, won two player of the year awards one at hearts, one at Cardiff. Has scored in PL and apparently runs his socks off and a big character with Cardiff fans gutted he’s going. He’s also 25 so coming into his peak. Let’s see but looks positive #swfc — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) September 26, 2020

Very happy if he joins us. Versatile, big character, scores goals and a decent age. Like him best as full back, but looks like he’s coming in as a striker.Pretty sure he nearly joined us a few yrs ago too, before he signed for Cardiff… — Phil Sloan (@sloan_phil) September 26, 2020

I like this piece of business a lot!!! — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) September 26, 2020

Love him already — Max Rebo (@MaxRebo26309927) September 26, 2020

Fans favourite in no time #swfc — Nick Warhurst (@NickNwarhurst) September 26, 2020

This Paterson looks like a right maniac …. right up our street 😎 #swfc — Nick 🇸🇻 (@nickthenipper) September 26, 2020