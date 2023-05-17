Sunderland will be playing Championship football again next season after last night's 2-0 defeat to Luton Town in their play-off semi-final second leg at Kenilworth Road.

The Black Cats led 2-1 after the first leg at the Stadium of Light but were overpowered by their hosts in the decider as their makeshift backline struggled to deal with the physicality of Rob Edwards' side.

Both Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer scored from set pieces before the break and Sunderland were unable to find the necessary response after the break meaning it's Luton that progress to Wembley - with the winner of tonight's semi-final second leg between Middlesbrough and Coventry City waiting for them.

Luton Town v Sunderland: Penalty for handball?

Things could have been different for Tony Mowbray's side, who had appeals for a penalty turned down inside the first 15 minutes.

Patrick Roberts' inswinging corner forced a save from Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and then Pierre Ekwah tried to send the rebound back across goal but his cross struck the hand of Amari'i Bell.

Referee Simon Hooper waved away Sunderland's appeals but footage of the incident on social media has caused debate amongst supporters.

