Fankaty Dabo makes managerial claim involving Mark Robins and Coventry City

Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo has claimed to the Coventry Telegraph that the club’s manager Mark Robins is going nowhere after his boss told him that he was staying put at the Midlands club.

The Sky Blues recently secure their Championship future for yet another season and will now be looking to plan ahead with Robins despite their successful boss being linked with a move to Bristol City in recent weeks.

Now into his second spell with the club, Robins will be hoping to take his side to the next level after previously securing promotions from Leagues One and Two in the past as he continues to create a lasting legacy with the Midlands side who are set to return to the Ricoh Arena next season.

Speaking about his manager’s future, Dabo was quick to reveal what Robins had told him in the wake of reports linking the 51-year-old with an exit this summer:

“Every time we make a joke of where he is linked he says ‘I want to be here.’

“It is nice to see his dedication to continuing to manage us and continuing our progress.

“We do it for each other and we do it for him as well. It’s all one big group effort and it’s really nice to see a smile on his face again because it’s been difficult the whole season with ups and downs.

“But I’m sure we will all learn from it as will he.”

Robins has been with the Sky Blues since March 2017 and will be looking for his side to finish the campaign with a flourish in their last two league games against Huddersfield Town and Millwall respectively after securing their second tier status.

The Verdict

This will be music to the ears of Coventry fan ears, with Dabo’s comments appearing to confirm that his manager will be indeed staying put for the near future at least after another successful season.

The next step for the Sky Blues will be to become an established Championship club back within the confines of their city as they return to the Ricoh.

Speaking time away from their spiritual home hasn’t been easy for the fanbase but with a return to home comforts could come even more success as they look to push on.

Strengthening the squad will be viewed as a priority this summer by Robins, with injuries having caused havoc for his side this term, thus leaving them short of options at various points in the season.